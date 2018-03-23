Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Written by: Travis Connelley, Assignment Editor
Connect
Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8 Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to take two children at a Walmart store. 

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

According to police, the unidentified man walked into the Kenner Walmart on Veterans Avenue Friday around 2 p.m.

The man, who was carrying a bag and the machete, walked over to the deli section of the store where a woman and her young child were. The man tried to take the child from the cart where the child was sitting, but the woman was able to remove the child before the man could. The woman screamed for help, prompting a store security worker to intervene.

The worker chased the man to a different section of the store, where the man dropped the bag, pulled out the machete and began swinging it at the employee. 

The man then ran back over to the deli section where another woman and her child were. The man tried to remove the child from the cart, which the child was strapped into, but he was unsuccessful.

The woman fought the man trying to prevent him from taking the child. The security guard and a Kenner police officer working detail at the store, were able to take the suspect down and put him into custody. 

Police say that no injuries were reported. 

The man, who refused to give his name to police, was brought to the Kenner jail. He is facing multiple charges. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    more>>

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    more>>

  • Student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

    Student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:43:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:07:40 GMT
    A seventh-grader was suspended for scribbling a stick figure with a gun at his middle school in Roseboro, NC. (Source: WRAL/CNN/Photo of drawing)A seventh-grader was suspended for scribbling a stick figure with a gun at his middle school in Roseboro, NC. (Source: WRAL/CNN/Photo of drawing)

    A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.

    more>>

    A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.

    more>>

  • Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:29:02 GMT

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    more>>

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly