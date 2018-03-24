41 parishes vote today in Spring elections - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

41 parishes vote today in Spring elections

Written by: Stephanie Eure, News Content Specialist
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Eligible voters will cast their ballots today for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state. Additionally, there are two open state representative seats in Districts 93 (Orleans) and 86 (Tangipahoa) which could be of regional interest. 

Orleans Parish

  • Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division F  
  • State Representative 93rd Representative District  
  • Judge Civil District Court, Division A

Jefferson Parish

  • Sheriff
  • Constable 5th Justice Court
  • Mayor City of Kenner
  • Councilman at Large Division A, City of Kenner
  • Councilman District 1, City of Kenner
  • Councilman District 3, City of Kenner
  • Councilman District 4, City of Kenner

St. Tammany Parish

  • Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
  • Mayor City of Slidell
  • Council Members at Large City of Slidell
  • Council Member District A, City of Slidell
  • Council Member District B, City of Slidell
  • Council Member District E, City of Slidell
  • Council Member District F, City of Slidell
  • Council Member District G, City of Slidell
  • Councilman District C, City of Covington
  • PW Prop. No. 1 (Justice Center) - 1/5% S&U Extension & Rededication - PC - 10 yrs.
  • PW Prop. No. 2 (Jail) - 1/5% S&U Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

Lafourche Parish

  • District Attorney 17th Judicial District Court
  • Member of School Board District 8

Other Parishes in the state with elections today include: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caddo Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, West Carroll and Winn.

A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled April 28.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at  8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana Special I.D. card, or passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

Click here for voter and parish specific information

