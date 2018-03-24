41 parishes vote today in Spring elections

Eligible voters will cast their ballots today for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state. Additionally, there are two open state representative seats in Districts 93 (Orleans) and 86 (Tangipahoa) which could be of regional interest.

Orleans Parish

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division F

State Representative 93rd Representative District

Judge Civil District Court, Division A

Jefferson Parish

Sheriff

Constable 5th Justice Court

Mayor City of Kenner

Councilman at Large Division A, City of Kenner

Councilman District 1, City of Kenner

Councilman District 3, City of Kenner

Councilman District 4, City of Kenner

St. Tammany Parish

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Mayor City of Slidell

Council Members at Large City of Slidell

Council Member District A, City of Slidell

Council Member District B, City of Slidell

Council Member District E, City of Slidell

Council Member District F, City of Slidell

Council Member District G, City of Slidell

Councilman District C, City of Covington

PW Prop. No. 1 (Justice Center) - 1/5% S&U Extension & Rededication - PC - 10 yrs.

PW Prop. No. 2 (Jail) - 1/5% S&U Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

Lafourche Parish

District Attorney 17th Judicial District Court

Member of School Board District 8

Other Parishes in the state with elections today include: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caddo Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, West Carroll and Winn.

A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled April 28.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana Special I.D. card, or passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

