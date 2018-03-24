Source:Saints to work out Iowa LB Josey Jewell

The Saints will hold a pre-draft workout with Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, a league source tells FOX 8 sports. Jewell was a first-team All American in 2017. He finished his senior year with 132 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sack and two interceptions.

Jewell had three straight seasons with over 100 tackles. He is projected as a third or fourth round pick.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.