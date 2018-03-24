NOFD: Garbage truck leaks oil on Uptown street for several blocks

New Orleans fire fighters responded to an oil leak from a garbage truck that spanned 21 blocks of Tchoupitoulas Street. Fire crews were called Saturday at 8:13 a.m. to the stretch of Tchoupitoulas Street between Eighth Street and Valence Street.

An NOFD spokesperson says that the substance was hydraulic oil that leaked from a River Parish garbage truck.

Crews say that the oil is non-hazardous and they will stay on the scene until the substance is cleaned.

Motorists are asked not to drive in that area until the streets are cleared.

