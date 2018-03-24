Jury finds Travis Boys guilty of first degree murder in fatal shooting of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway

A jury has found Travis Boys guilty of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway. Holloway was shot and killed while transporting Boys to jail in June 2015.

Closing arguments took place Saturday, wrapping up a six-day trial where both the prosecution and defense argued over the mental competency of Boys.

During jury selection, in October, Boys smeared feces on himself in court. After being evaluated at a mental hospital, he was found capable of standing trial.

Sentencing has been set for May 11.

Saturday afternoon, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison issued the following statement on the verdict:

“On behalf of the men and women of the NOPD, we are greatly relieved and satisfied that justice has been served. While it will not bring back our fallen brother, this verdict can finally bring some closure to Officer Holloway’s family and loved ones.

“This brings a sad chapter to a close. We go on. Our officers work every day and do everything in their power to ensure tragic incidents like this never happen again.”

Mayor Mitch Landrieu also issued a statement on the decision in the case:

“Today, justice has been served. By a jury of his peers, Travis Boys has been convicted for the heinous and cowardly murder of NOPD Officer Daryle Holloway, a 22-year veteran of our police force. Nearly three years after his murder, our city continues to mourn his senseless death. While this verdict cannot ease the pain created losing Officer Holloway, it does send a powerful message that if you attack our police, you will be brought to justice. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Officer Holloway’s family and loved ones and with all the men and women of New Orleans Police Department who proudly protect and serve our community every day.”

