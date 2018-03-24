Nicondra: Warmer and a little more humid

Beautiful conditions continue this weekend, but there are a few minor changes. A strong onshore breeze as the high continues to move east and interacts with a strong low to our north has continued to increase moisture and temperatures. Overnight lows were much more mild in the 60s with daytime temps in the upper 70s for most of the day topping out in the low 80s.

We can expect more clouds and mild temperatures to continue into Sunday. The combination of increased moisture, daytime heating and a strong wind in the upper levels could trigger some showers to our west, but for most of the area Sunday's rain chances are still less than 10% Rain chances will slowly increase through the week as our next cold front approaches with some impressive totals likely Wednesday into Thursday. Right now it does appear conditions will clear up in time for Good Friday.

