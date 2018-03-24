Many march through streets of New Orleans for gun enforcement regulations

A jury has found Travis Boys, the man who was accused in the 2015 fatal shooting of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway, guilty of first degree murder.more>>
As part of a movement to bring more attention to the government's enforcement of gun regulations, many marched through the streets of New Orleans Saturday in a peaceful march.more>>
Beautiful conditions continue this weekend, but there are a few minor changes. A strong onshore breeze as the high continues to move east and interacts with a strong low to our north has continued to increase moisture and temperatures.more>>
The Saints will hold a pre-draft workout with Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, a league source tells FOX 8 sports.more>>
New Orleans fire fighters responded to an oil leak from a garbage truck that spanned 21 blocks of Tchoupitoulas Street.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.more>>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.more>>
