Many march through streets of New Orleans for gun enforcement regulations

As part of a movement to bring more attention to the government's enforcement of gun regulations, many marched through the streets of New Orleans Saturday in a peaceful march. It is one of multiple marches taking place across the country on Saturday.

The group in New Orleans, made up of students, teachers, community members, parents and the group Moms Demand Action, marched through the French Quarter calling for effective bills to be brought before the Louisiana State Legislature and for Congress to look into the gun issues.

The march ended at Duncan Plaza where many gathered for a rally. Many students made demands asking for gun reform measures.

The movement, known as March For Our Lives, is created by students who want to take action to stop mass school shootings.

