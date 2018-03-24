Watch Campaign 2018 Election Results

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Eligible voters will cast their ballots Saturday for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.more>>
Eligible voters will cast their ballots Saturday for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.more>>
Lone Sailor of Gayle Benson's GMB Racing only needed a top two finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, and he did just that. "I went running after work this morning. A voice in my head kept saying, "Do you believe it can happen?" As a trainer I've run in a zillion races, I keep those voices out of my head," said Tom Amoss, Lone Sailor's trainer. "You only win a few of these really big ones, so I tried to ignore that. But now I'm going to answer that v...more>>
Lone Sailor of Gayle Benson's GMB Racing only needed a top two finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, and he did just that. "I went running after work this morning. A voice in my head kept saying, "Do you believe it can happen?" As a trainer I've run in a zillion races, I keep those voices out of my head," said Tom Amoss, Lone Sailor's trainer. "You only win a few of these really big ones, so I tried to ignore that. But now I'm going to answer that v...more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7th Ward.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7th Ward.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>