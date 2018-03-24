Watch Campaign 2018 Election Results

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Eligible voters will cast their ballots Saturday for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for election results

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch our Campaign 2018 Election Night Coverage

Additionally, there are two open state representative seats in Districts 93, Orleans, and 86, Tangipahoa, which could be of regional interest.

Fox 8 Local First will be bringing you up-to-the-minute coverage on air, online, and on our mobile app starting at 8 p.m..

Make sure to opt in to push alerts to receive breaking notifications of each race.

To download our news app, click here.

Other Parishes in the state with elections today include: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caddo Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, West Carroll and Winn.

A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled April 28.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana Special I.D. card, or passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.