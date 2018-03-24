Campaign 2018 Election Results

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7th Ward.more>>
A jury has found Travis Boys, the man who was accused in the 2015 fatal shooting of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway, guilty of first degree murder.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle on North Claiborne Avenue.more>>
Eligible voters will cast their ballots Saturday for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.more>>
As part of a movement to bring more attention to the government's enforcement of gun regulations, many marched through the streets of New Orleans Saturday in a peaceful march.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.more>>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.more>>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...more>>
