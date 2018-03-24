Ben Zahn re-elected Kenner mayor

A familiar face has been re-elected as Kenner Mayor.

Ben Zahn won the position with a 80 percent of the vote.

Zahn's opponents were Dona Reynaud and Albert Morella.

For a complete list of election results, click here.

About Ben Zahn:

Ben Zahn was elected Mayor of Kenner during a special election in 2016.

In the short year he has served as mayor, Zahn has managed a $60+ million budget along with multiple large-scale development projects.

Zahn focused in on regular discussions for the redevelopment of the Esplanade Mall property. He also began guiding a significant beautification project that will completely convert Williams Boulevard into a thriving retail district with paved walkways, turn lanes, landscaped medians and more.

He also began designing the city’s first Economic Development department to dedicate personnel and resources specifically to attracting new businesses into Kenner.

Before the election, Zahn began implementing millions of dollars in upgrades to drainage, streets, sewer, lighting and more.

