Joseph Lopinto elected Jefferson Parish Sheriff

The citizens of Jefferson Parish have elected their new sheriff.
Joseph Lopinto is projected to be the next Jefferson Parish Sheriff with 53 percent of the vote.
Lopinto and his opponent John Fortunato both ran grueling campaigns.
About Joseph Lopinto:
Joseph Lopinto took over as Jefferson Parish sheriff after former sheriff Newell Normand unexpectedly announced his retirement in July 2017.
Normand named Lopinto as his successor. Lopinto took office August 31, 2017.
Lopinto is a former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Detective who became an attorney.
Lopinto became a sheriff's deputy after attending Brother Martin High School and Loyola University. He was promoted to detective and returned to Loyola to attend law school at night before leaving the department to start a private practice in 2005.
In 2007 he won his first election to the Louisiana House.
Lopinto was named chairman of the Administration of Criminal Justice committee in the House during his second term. As the head of that panel, he oversaw most law changes that affect arrests, parole and criminal sentences from 2012 to 2016.
He served as a legislator for nine years before accepting the sheriff’s position.
