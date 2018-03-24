Slidell mayoral race heading to run-off

The Slidell Mayoral race is heading to a run-off.

The run-off, which will be held on April 28th, will be between Kevin Davis and Rep. Greg Cromer

For a complete list of election results, click here.

About Kevin Davis:

Kevin Davis announced his run for Slidell Mayor in November of 2017.

Davis was a commercial and residential electrical contractor before holding public office.

Davis won his first election in 1988 to the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury.

He served on the parish’s governing body until 2000 when he was elected president.

Towards the end of his third term in 2011, Former Governor Bobby Jindal appointed him director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

He retired from the state in 2016 to return to his private enterprise as a transportation consultant.

Davis’ goals for the city include road improvements, redeveloping North Shore Boulevard, revitalizing Olde Towne, and strengthening hurricane levee protection.

About Rep. Greg Cromer

Greg Cromer is in his third term in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

He is no stranger to Slidell, serving two terms in the District G seat on the City Council prior to his 90th District House win in 2007.

He obtained a degree in industrial management from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1981 and received an executive MBA from LSU in 2015.

Cromer has a wife, two children, and a grandson.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.