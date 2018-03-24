Muscarello wins State Representative 86th District race

Voters have decided the next State Representative for the 86th District.

Nicholas Muscarello won with 53 percent of the vote.

David Vial received 47 percent of the vote.

About Nicholas Muscarello, Jr.

Nicholas J. Muscarello Jr. was born and raised in Hammond, Louisiana. He is a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. He received his juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center.

Before starting his own private law firm practice, Muscarello was hired by the indigent Defender Board for the Twenty First Judicial District which encompasses Tangipahoa Parish, Livingston Parish and St. Helena Parish.

At that time, he defended hundreds of cases and tried multiple jury trial to their conclusion. Upon leaving the indigent Defender Board, Nicholas went into private practice. Nicholas currently represents the Village of Tickfaw as a prosecutor.

