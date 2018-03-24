Duplessis wins State Representative 93rd District race

The next Representative of the 93rd District won by a landslide.

Royce Duplessis won the race with 72 percent of the vote.

Duplessis faced three other opponents in the race for the seat.

About Royce Duplessis

Royce Duplessis was born and raised in New Orleans, and earned a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana.

He is also an alumnus of St. Augustine High School. He previously served as Special Counsel to the Louisiana Supreme Court, where he focused on state and local criminal justice reform policy for Chief Justice Bernette Johnson.

Duplessis also served as Chief of Staff for New Orleans City Councilmember James Carter (District C); law clerk for Judge Thomas Motley of the Superior Court of the District Columbia; and practiced energy law with Dentons, an international law firm.

He is married to Krystle Ferbos Duplessis.

