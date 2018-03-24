Atkins wins judge seat for 4th Circuit Court of Appeal Orleans Parish

The people of Orleans Parish have chosen their next 4th Circuit Court of Appeals judge.

Dale Atkins was elected with 58 percent of the vote.

Her opponent, Robin Pittman, took 42 percent of the vote.

About Dale Atkins:

Dale Atkins was first elected clerk in 1989.

She is a Xavier Prep High School graduate, and obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from Southern Methodist University.

She was an assistant prosecutor for former Orleans District Attorney Harry Connick and, after assuming the clerk's post, ran unsuccessfully in 2002 to replace him after his retirement.

