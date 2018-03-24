NOPD: Vehicle strikes two women on N. Claiborne Ave. killing one and injuring the other

The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle on North Claiborne Avenue.

Police say the crash happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and St. Bernard Avenue.

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling northbound on St. Bernard Ave. and made a right turn onto N. Claiborne Ave. As the vehicle was traveling eastbound on N. Claiborne Ave. the two women walked into the roadway at a non-cross walk. The vehicle struck both women injuring them.

Both women were taken to University Medical Center where one of the women died from her injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Detective Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6010.

