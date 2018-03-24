NOPD: Vehicle strikes two women on N. Claiborne Ave. killing one and injuring the other

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7th Ward.more>>
A jury has found Travis Boys, the man who was accused in the 2015 fatal shooting of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway, guilty of first degree murder.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle on North Claiborne Avenue.more>>
Eligible voters will cast their ballots Saturday for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.more>>
As part of a movement to bring more attention to the government's enforcement of gun regulations, many marched through the streets of New Orleans Saturday in a peaceful march.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.more>>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.more>>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...more>>
