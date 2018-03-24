NOPD investigating 7th Ward homicide - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD investigating 7th Ward homicide

Written by: Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7th Ward. 

According to NOPD, the shooting happened on N. Rocheblave and Pauger Streets.

One male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report.

There are no further details available at this time.

