Delvin Breaux continues to visit NFL teams in free agency

While more than a few big-named cornerbacks have been either traded or signed with new teams, there's still at least one that could make an impact available.

Delvin Breaux burst onto the scene in Black and Gold during the 2015 season, but he's been plagued by injuries ever since.

A fractured fibula in training camp last year, followed by a "setback" with his rehabilitation, cost him the entire 2017 season.

"I don't even think about that," says Breaux. "It's just like with my neck. It happened. I have to put that behind me. I'm fully healed now, and I have to focus on the next journey."

Breaux described the setback as doing too much too soon, but says now he feels as good as ever. The McDonogh 35 product's had visits with the Broncos and Patriots and says he's meeting the Packers and 49ers in the near future. But he also says if the opportunity's available, he'd love to be a Saint once again.

Breaux says he has a meeting schedule with head coach Sean Payton this week. One could certainly argue that if he's healthy, he can make a difference.

"I haven't played an actual full season since 2015," says Breaux. "So I"m extra hungry. I'm ready to go out there and play ball and do what I love."

The biggest factor is likely the Saints' confidence in Breaux to stay healthy going forward. It's hard to have too much depth at cornerback, especially if it's not too expensive to bring him back, but sometimes, the best ability is availability.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.