Gayle Benson-owned GMB Racing is heading back to the Kentucky Derby

Lone Sailor of Gayle Benson's GMB Racing only needed a top two finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, and he did just that.

"I went running after work this morning. A voice in my head kept saying, "Do you believe it can happen?" As a trainer I've run in a zillion races, I keep those voices out of my head," said Tom Amoss, Lone Sailor's trainer. "You only win a few of these really big ones, so I tried to ignore that. But now I'm going to answer that voice. They were right, we had a real chance today. I'm not going to get spiritual about this whole thing, but I'll tell you this, I really felt Mr. Benson was with us today."

Mr. B was watching the race from heaven, Gayle stayed home, after one of the longest weeks of her life.

"She was watching. My phone is buzzing, and I guarantee it's her. You don't know how happy I am for her and Mr. Benson," said Greg Bensel of GMB Racing. "I called her before the race, and said the last three days, since the public visitation, that it's been the three happiest days of my life honoring him. I guarantee he had something to do with this. If you think otherwise, you're fooling yourself."

Two years ago, GMB Racing had two horses in the Kentucky Derby, they finished 8th and 12th.

