Teenager reported missing from 7th Ward

New Orleans police are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing from the Seventh Ward.

The teenager’s mother told police Jeremiah Green left their residence located in the 2000 block of N. Dorgenois St. to visit a friend’s house in the neighborhood. The juvenile left the friend’s house on Thursday about 6:30 p.m. the same day and has not been seen since.

Green is described as being 5'6” tall, weighing 124 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black t-shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts should notify Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

