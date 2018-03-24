Campaign Promises: Lopinto on controlling crime

The number one issue to address in Jefferson Parish is crime, and Sheriff Joseph Lopinto believes rapid-response to reports is the answer.

Lopinto prioritized rapidly solving cases to get criminals off the street faster during a town hall in February.

"In Jefferson Parish, we do a great job of solving crime quickly. A burglar is going to continue to burglarize until they get caught," he said.

He said deputies aren't always able to catch a suspect in the act, which is why the department's in-house crime lab becomes important.

"The big needs are making sure we have the tools in place and the personnel to solve crime quickly," Lopinto said.

Lopinto beat his opponent and former JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato during a special election March 24.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.