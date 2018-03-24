Campaign Promises: Lopinto on raising property tax millage

During a Town Hall in February, Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto was asked whether or not he had plans to raise the tax millage.

State law requires agencies to roll back their millages to remain revenue-neutral in years when property assessments increase.

According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the policy of former Sheriffs Normand and Harry Lee was to roll the millage forward again to take advantage of the increased tax revenue as a way to keep up with inflation.

The Sheriff's Office collects the maximum 8.28 mills of property tax, which generates about $29.6 million in property taxes toward $127 million in revenue, according to the report.

Lopinto pointed out that a large portion of the department's budget comes from commissions for collecting sales taxes for other agencies.

The Sheriff's Office has a tight but strong budget with a healthy surplus, he said. If things continue that way, then the department can make adjustments as needed, according to Lopinto.

"I don't foresee any time in the near future that I would be asking the people of Jefferson Parish for anything. But things could change. We always have to be flexible," Lopinto said.

Lopinto beat his opponent and former JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato during a special election March 24.

