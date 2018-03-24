Campaign Promises: Lopinto on Supervision and leadership experience

Both candidates running for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s position ran on campaigns touting experience.

During a Town Hall in February, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto was asked to explain why he was the most experienced person for the position.

Lopinto touted his education and experience as an attorney, legislator and former deputy as the "right" experience.

Lopinto said he was a supervisor while working for the Sheriff's Office and then while leading his own law firm. He mentioned his time as chair of the Criminal Justice Committee in the state House of Representatives. He also pointed to his tenure as Chief Deputy in charge of operations at the Sheriff's Office, a role he took over in 2016, as well his service as interim sheriff since Sept. 1.

"Supervision means something because you have people that actually have to follow your lead," he said. "You have to have the experience to supervise people."

Lopinto beat his opponent and former JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato during a special election March 24.

