Nicondra: Great weather continues, but a front later in the week

High pressure remains in control even as we finish up the weekend and head into the start of the week. Plenty of sunshine helped temps leap into the lower 80s in most locations. Monday's record high of 84 set in 2011 may be in jeopardy. Even as records these temps are pretty comfortable.

The next big change comes Wednesday as rain becomes a bigger factor in the forecast ahead of our next frontal boundary. We can expect partly cloudy conditions to become mostly cloudy with showers and heavy downpours moving in by late Wednesday. Thursday some thunderstorms settle in ahead of our next front.

Right now it appears the rain will move out and more comfortable temperatures with drier air will move in just in time for outdoor events on Good Friday and the Easter Weekend.

