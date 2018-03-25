Coast Guard: Crews contain bio diesel leak on Mississippi River near New Orleans

The Coast Guard and local agencies have responded to a barge leaking bio diesel on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Sunday. Crews were called out to the location near mile marker 93 at 6 a.m.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the towing vessel Dixie Express had two loaded red flag barges moored at industrial locks. A vessel reportedly caused a wake which caused one of the barges to break away from the Dixie Express. The barge then hit a concrete wall at a nearby wharf puncturing the barge and causing an estimated 9,700 gallons of bio diesel to spill. The maximum that could spill is over 21,000 gallons.

OMI Environmental Solutions has responded to the scene and put out boom and absorbent pads to prevent the oil from spreading. The leak has reportedly been stopped.

No injuries have been reported and the leak caused no restrictions to the waterway.

