LSU falls to Vanderbilt, drops weekend series

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Despite only being down by one run since early in the contest, LSU had trouble getting its offense going, falling to Vanderbilt 1-0 in a shortened game. The contest was shortened due to Game 2 of the series being resumed Sunday morning following Saturday's rain delay. LSU won that game 6-2 and it was their lone win of the series. 

Antoine Duplantis provided the lone hit of the game for the Tigers (16-9, 3-3). 

The Commodores (17-7, 5-1) were led by Philip Clark, who went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Ethan Paul, who went 2-for-3. 

LSU returns to action Tuesday as the Tigers clash with the UL-Lafayette Cajuns at the Wally Pontiff Classic. The game, which takes place at the Shrine on Airline, is slated to begin at 7 p.m. 

