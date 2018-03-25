LSU falls to Vanderbilt, drops weekend series

Despite only being down by one run since early in the contest, LSU had trouble getting its offense going, falling to Vanderbilt 1-0 in a shortened game.more>>
Lone Sailor of Gayle Benson's GMB Racing only needed a top two finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, and he did just that. "I went running after work this morning. A voice in my head kept saying, "Do you believe it can happen?" As a trainer I've run in a zillion races, I keep those voices out of my head," said Tom Amoss, Lone Sailor's trainer. "You only win a few of these really big ones, so I tried to ignore that. But now I'm going to answer that v...more>>
The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team captured its second-straight SEC Championship with a 197.400, defeating Alabama, Florida and Kentucky Saturday evening in the Chaifetz Arena.more>>
