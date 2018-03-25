Gayle Benson steps into new role as Saints owner at NFL Owners Meetings

Just three days after the funeral of her husband Tom Benson, Gayle Benson steps into her new role as owner of the New Orleans Saints at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando.

The annual meetings are nothing new for Gayle Benson, who has been attending them for several years with her late husband. Also in Orlando for the meeting is Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

The NFL Owners Meetings are set to begin Monday and last through Wednesday.

