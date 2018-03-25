Gayle Benson steps into new role as Saints owner at NFL Owners M - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Gayle Benson steps into new role as Saints owner at NFL Owners Meetings

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

Just three days after the funeral of her husband Tom Benson, Gayle Benson steps into her new role as owner of the New Orleans Saints at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando. 

The annual meetings are nothing new for Gayle Benson, who has been attending them for several years with her late husband. Also in Orlando for the meeting is Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. 

The NFL Owners Meetings are set to begin Monday and last through Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky

    Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-25 02:08:39 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:12:26 GMT
    (James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is fl...(James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is fl...

    A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.

    more>>

    A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.

    more>>

  • Four arrested in Jasper County shooting

    Four arrested in Jasper County shooting

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:49:31 GMT
    Mercedes Dudley died this morning in a shooting in Jasper County. (Photo Source: Family member of victim)Mercedes Dudley died this morning in a shooting in Jasper County. (Photo Source: Family member of victim)

    Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.

    more>>

    Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.

    more>>

  • A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale

    A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:17:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:05:30 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    Toys R Us opens its doors for a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts on toys and baby products at its 735 stores, including Babies R Us.

    more>>

    Toys R Us opens its doors for a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts on toys and baby products at its 735 stores, including Babies R Us.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly