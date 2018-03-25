Woman reported missing from New Orleans East found safe - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Woman reported missing from New Orleans East found safe

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Brook Smith, 33 (Source: NOPD) Brook Smith, 33 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Update: Brook Smith was located by NOPD Monday. 

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East. Brooke Smith, 33 was last seen Saturday in the 7000 block of Northgate Drive. 

According to police, the reporting person said that she went to Smith's home and was told that Smith left the house on foot. The reporting person learned that Smith was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, looked around the neighborhood and found Smith sitting in front of a Walmart. As the reporting person parked her car, she lost sight of Smith. 

Smith is described as a white female who is around 5'6" tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brunette shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and light-green Sketcher sneakers. 

If you have any information that could help locate Brooke Smith, you are asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. 

