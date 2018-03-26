NOPD: Teen reported missing from Algiers

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reporting missing from Algiers. Angel Jones, 14, was last seen Thursday.

Police say that Jones left her home around 6:30 a.m. to catch the RTA bus to go to school at the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy in the 400 block of O'Bannon Street.

The reporting person told police that around 2:00 p.m., they received a call from the school saying that Jones was involved in a fight and would be suspended. They added that Jones would be held at the school until it let out at 3:10 p.m. Jones never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a Marine Corps B.D.U. style uniform. Jones is 5'4" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information that could help locate Angel Jones, you are asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

