NOPD investigating shooting in Fontainebleau neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Fountainebleau neighborhood.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Fig Streets. 

There are no further details available at this time. 

