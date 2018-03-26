Lawmakers considering two measures to increase school safety

Louisiana lawmakers are considering two bills aimed to increase safety in schools.more>>
Louisiana lawmakers are considering two bills aimed to increase safety in schools.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Fountainebleau neighborhood.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Fountainebleau neighborhood.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reporting missing from Algiers.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reporting missing from Algiers.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.more>>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.more>>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.more>>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.more>>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.more>>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.more>>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.more>>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.more>>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.more>>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?more>>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.more>>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.more>>
The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he is expected to survive in spite of severe injuries.more>>
The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he is expected to survive in spite of severe injuries.more>>
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Ridgeland will be closing. Cooper Restaurants, which operates the franchise, made the announcement.more>>
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Ridgeland will be closing. Cooper Restaurants, which operates the franchise, made the announcement.more>>