Lawmakers considering two measures to increase school safety - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Lawmakers considering two measures to increase school safety

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Fox 8 Source: Fox 8
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

Louisiana lawmakers are considering two bills aimed to increase safety in schools. 

The move comes after 17 people were killed last month in The Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida. ?Since that shooting, the gun control debate has been taking place all across the country with many different ideas being proposed. 

?Lawmakers have two bills currently in committee that will add to that debate.

The first is a bill from Senator Mike Walsworth. That bill would allow students to wear bulletproof backpacks to school.

The backpacks are available online starting at $50 to several hundred dollars, and work similarly to a bulletproof vest. Body armor is illegal under current gun restrictions in schools across the state.

The bill would make it legal for students to carry bulletproof backpacks at school and school events

The other bill would allow certain teachers and parents with certain backgrounds like retired police officers or services members with concealed weapons permits to enter into agreements with principals to secure schools.

The bills are being considered just days after millions took to the streets in the "March For Our Lives" protest, and two weeks after students participated in national walk out protests. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:43:13 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    more>>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    more>>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    more>>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    more>>

  • Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    more>>

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly