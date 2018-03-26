How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.more>>
Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.more>>
Britain's information commissioner plans to apply for a warrant to access the servers of Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.more>>
Britain's information commissioner plans to apply for a warrant to access the servers of Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.more>>
We created a video explainer to show you how you can change your app permission settings on Facebook to protect your personal information.more>>
We created a video explainer to show you how you can change your app permission settings on Facebook to protect your personal information.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
Louisiana lawmakers are considering two bills aimed to increase safety in schools.more>>
Louisiana lawmakers are considering two bills aimed to increase safety in schools.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.more>>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.more>>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.more>>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.more>>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.more>>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.more>>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.more>>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.more>>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.more>>
The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he is expected to survive in spite of severe injuries.more>>
The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he is expected to survive in spite of severe injuries.more>>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.more>>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.more>>