Britain's information commissioner plans to apply for a warrant to access the servers of Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

Chris Wylie once worked at Cambridge Analytica and has talked about the company's practices. (Source: CNN)

UK official to seek access to Cambridge Analytica's servers

Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is scrutinizing the connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday Marc...

(Yui Mok/PA via AP). The scene at a window as Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investi...

Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

A Cambridge University researcher made an app that asked Facebook users to take a personality test. The test opened the door to the participants personal information and their friends' information.

Facebook has kept what most say is an alarming amount of information on their users, ranging from call logs, texts, social events, user's hometown, status updates and more.

There is a way to determine how much Facebook knows about you.

Users can download and archive their own data from Facebook by going to their Facebook settings.

In settings, there is an option called "Download a copy of your Facebook data."

You will be redirected to a screen asking to start the archive process.

Once the archive process has started, you will receive an alert saying that a zipfile with your information is available to download to your computer.

After the zipfile is downloaded, users can browse their archive by opening each file inside the folder.

The zipfile can also be used as a copy of the user's profile in the event you plan to leave Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology after the Cambridge Analytica report was released.

Facebook claims Cambridge improperly obtained information from 270,000 people who downloaded an app described as a personality test.

