Man struck, killed by taxi in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.

That accident happened in the 2800 block of Earhart Blvd. around 5:45 a.m.

According to NOPD, a man was struck by a taxi traveling southbound on Earhart Blvd.

The report stated that the pedestrian stepped off the curb and entered the roadway. The taxi driver attempted to avoid the man, but failed.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

NOPD said there was no crosswalk at the point where the pedestrian entered the roadway.

The driver of the taxi remained at scene after the accident, and impairment is not considered a factor.

There are currently no charges pending against the driver.

