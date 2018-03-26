Man struck, killed by taxi in Central City - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Man struck, killed by taxi in Central City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Fox 8 Source: Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.

That accident happened in the 2800 block of Earhart Blvd. around 5:45 a.m.

According to NOPD, a man was struck by a taxi traveling southbound on Earhart Blvd.

The report stated that the pedestrian stepped off the curb and entered the roadway. The taxi driver attempted to avoid the man, but failed. 

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

NOPD said there was no crosswalk at the point where the pedestrian entered the roadway.

The driver of the taxi remained at scene after the accident, and impairment is not considered a factor.

There are currently no charges pending against the driver.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    more>>

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    more>>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    more>>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    more>>

  • Poisonous mushrooms kill 2 dogs, sicken 4

    Poisonous mushrooms kill 2 dogs, sicken 4

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:00:34 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:24:20 GMT

    Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.

    more>>

    Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly