Former Saintsation files complaint, accuses Saints of discrimination

The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.

In the report, Bailey Davis, a Hattiesburg, MS native and former Saintsation, claimed she was fired as a cheerleader for breaking rules players are not held accountable to.

"The complaint, which asserts that the rules in New Orleans reflect outdated views of women, follows a number of gender-related struggles in the N.F.L. over domestic violence and sexual harassment among players and league employees."

According to the article, the Saints’ handbook for cheerleaders, as well as internal emails and text messages reviewed by The New York Times and interviews with Davis, said that the Saints have an anti-fraternization policy that requires cheerleaders to avoid contact with players, in person or online, even though players are not penalized for pursuing such engagement with cheerleaders.

The handbook outlines that cheerleaders are required to block players from following them on social media, and cannot post photos of themselves in their Saints gear.

The report also states that the handbook requires cheerleaders to not dine in the same restaurant as players, or speak to them in any detail.

According to the handbook, if a cheerleader enters a restaurant where a player is eating, she must leave. The handbook also says if a cheerleader is in a restaurant and a player arrives after her, she still must leave.

The players are not required to adhere to the same policy, according to the report.

Davis said in the complaint that she was fired for posting a picture of herself wearing a "one-piece outfit" on Instagram.

Davis shared the photo that called her character into question with Fox 8.

She said in the report that the Saints officials accused her of breaking rules that prohibit cheerleaders from appearing nude, seminude or in lingerie.

Davis said in the complaint that the restrictions for cheerleaders "go too far," and that the Saints’ enforcement of them was "overly aggressive."

“It bothers me that they tell me the players know who you are because you’re a pretty girl, you’re on the field with them all the time, but then it’s my fault because my Instagram was public,” Davis said.

According to the report, Saintsations are allowed to work for the team for only four years. Davis was fired before she could work her fourth year, which would have resulted in a loss of a $10.25 an hour compensation.

Davis said in the report that she filed the complaint to hopefully help other cheerleaders be treated equally.

