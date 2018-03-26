St. Tammany bracing for cuts after voters turn down tax

The Parish is also threatening to close down the Towers building which provides Parish services in Slidell . Source: Fox 8

St. Tammany Officials are bracing for cuts now that voters have defeated taxes to support the jail and the justice center.

This is the third time voters have opted out of the tax.

Parish officials say there’s no way parish government has enough money to absorb the money those taxes would’ve brought in. They predict the cuts will begin hitting hard after the first of 2019.

Some expect workers to start leaving in droves because they haven’t had a pay raise in three years.

The Parish is also threatening to close down the Towers Building which provides parish services in Slidell, and that’ has the Mayor of Slidell concerned.

The Group called ‘Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany said there is enough cushion in the budget to absorb the tax failures, but councilmembers differ as to whether that’s true.

