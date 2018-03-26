U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise honored during Rummel Day

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.

The House Majority Whip was recognized as he continues to recover from the shooting during a congressional baseball practice.

During the ceremony, Scalise told students about that fateful morning, when he asked God to be by his side after he was shot.

“God delivered, God delivered on those things, there's no reason I should be here if you look at what happened, no reason I should be here, except that God truly did perform miracles,” Scalise said.

Scalise said he’s glad the nation is now involved in a discussion about guns and the best way to protect schools, but he says those decisions should happen at home, not in Washington.

“It's at the state and local level where those debates need to happen, a lot of people want a bunch of new federal laws, the first thing we need to do is make sure the laws that are already on the books are working and being enforced,” Scalise said.

Scalise said he thinks schools should decide the best way to protect their students on a district by district basis, whether it’s a single point of entry, armed guards, or arming teachers. He said when it comes to preventing shootings, the more layers of protection, the less likely students will be attacked.

“They don't go to places where there's somebody that has a gun to confront them, luckily in my case, we had police officers there to confront the shooter and it saved another tragedy from occurring, it saved all of our lives. In all of these mass shootings we've seen there was nobody to confront the shooter,” Scalise said.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.