U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise honored during Rummel Day

Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
St. Tammany Officials are bracing for cuts now that voters have defeated taxes to support the jail and the justice center.more>>
St. Tammany Officials are bracing for cuts now that voters have defeated taxes to support the jail and the justice center.more>>
In this dish, the lamb has been seasoned with herbs to enhance the flavor of the meat. For a fun presentation, french the lamb chops and scrape the meat off the bone. Most lamb is sold already frenched, meaning that part of each rib bone is exposed.more>>
In this dish, the lamb has been seasoned with herbs to enhance the flavor of the meat. For a fun presentation, french the lamb chops and scrape the meat off the bone. Most lamb is sold already frenched, meaning that part of each rib bone is exposed.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday morning in Central City.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.more>>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.more>>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.more>>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.more>>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.more>>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.more>>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.more>>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."more>>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."more>>
The body found on the Jackson State University campus Sunday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old computer science major Joshua Lawrence. He was found in Dixon Residence Hall, and campus police are investigating.more>>
The body found on the Jackson State University campus Sunday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old computer science major Joshua Lawrence. He was found in Dixon Residence Hall, and campus police are investigating.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.more>>