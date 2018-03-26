NFL Owners Meeting marks first major event for new Saints Owner Gayle Benson

Less than a week after the funeral for her husband Tom, Gayle Benson begins her first major event as the new Owner of the New Orleans Saints, Monday morning, at the annual NFL Owners Meeting. Benson walked into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Monday morning, along with some of her most-trusted lieutenants, Team President Dennis Lauscha, Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

Benson says that the last few days have not been easy, but despite grieving, she is confident she can fulfill her husbands wishes and lead the organization. "He would've wanted me to be at these meetings as difficult as it's been because we just buried him on Friday but I'm comforted to know that he's happy and wants us to move on," said Benson. "He wouldn't have wanted us to stay home. It was very busy. It was very difficult but it's easy to keep my mind off what happened last week and I'm trying to move forward as he would have wanted me to."

Benson is one of four female owners in the NFL. .

