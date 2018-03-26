NOPD: Foul play may be involved in woman's disappearance

New Orleans police believe foul play may be involved the disappearance of a woman reported missing out of Central City. Stlicia Harris, 24, was last seen on the evening of Thursday Mar 15, as she was leaving a home in the 1500 block of South Robertson Street.

According to police, she has not been seen or heard from since and detectives believe that foul play may have played a role her disappearance.

Harris is 5'5" tall with a medium build and short gold and pink hair.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-382-2648, the NOPD Homicide Office at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

