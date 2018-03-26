North Shore assistant district attorney arrested for stealing pain medication from office

Kim Debrock is accused of stealing pain medicine from the district attorney's office. (Source: STPSO)

The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.

On Jan. 31, DA Warren Montgomery contacted state police and requested a criminal investigation into complaints regarding stolen prescription medication from individual offices.

The investigation led to the arrest of ADA Kim DeBrock on March 23. DeBrock handled juvenile prosecutions.

She was arrested for felony attempted possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and two misdemeanors - theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

Montgomery said his office is recused from this matter.

