Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

“It was so fast. It was just so unbelievable that someone would do something like that,” says a customer who does not want to be identified.more>>
The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.more>>
Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
One more lovely day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High pressure remains in control through Tuesday with high temperatures still well above the normal of 74. The next big change comes Wednesday.more>>
The third time was not the charm for a pair of sales tax renewals that went down in defeat, and parish officials are reacting angrily and making dire predictions for the future.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.more>>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.more>>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.more>>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.more>>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.more>>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.more>>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."more>>
