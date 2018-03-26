NOFD: Four injured after Central City house collapses

A house collapse in Central City has left four people injured. New Orleans firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Monday at 4:26 p.m.more>>
A house collapse in Central City has left four people injured. New Orleans firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Monday at 4:26 p.m.more>>
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE)—A bill allowing students to wear “bullet-proof” back-packs on campus advanced to the full state senate Monday. But another piece of legislation that would let retired teachers and some others enter into agreements with school principals to provide security was shelved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. A number of bills dealing with school safety were filed for the regular legislative session. Some would let teachers bear arms. House ...more>>
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE)—A bill allowing students to wear “bullet-proof” back-packs on campus advanced to the full state senate Monday. But another piece of legislation that would let retired teachers and some others enter into agreements with school principals to provide security was shelved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. A number of bills dealing with school safety were filed for the regular legislative session. Some would let teachers bear arms. House ...more>>
“It was so fast. It was just so unbelievable that someone would do something like that,” says a customer who does not want to be identified.more>>
“It was so fast. It was just so unbelievable that someone would do something like that,” says a customer who does not want to be identified.more>>
The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.more>>
The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.more>>
Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.more>>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.more>>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.more>>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.more>>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.more>>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.more>>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.more>>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.more>>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.more>>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.more>>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.more>>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.more>>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.more>>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.more>>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.more>>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.more>>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.more>>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.more>>