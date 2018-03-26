NOFD: Four injured after Central City house collapses

A house collapse in Central City has left four people injured. New Orleans firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Monday at 4:26 p.m.

According to an NOFD spokesperson, the home, which was under renovation, suffered a complete "pancake" collapse. Three of the four injured are contractors working on the property. All three were able to escape the house before the collapse. The fourth injury reported was to a resident who lives next to the collapsed house. As the house was falling, it fell onto the side of the man's neighboring home, the spokesperson said. His injuries are described as minor bruises and abrasions. The neighbor was brought to a local hospital to receive care for his injuries. He has been told he cannot go back into his home until it is deemed safe. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced neighbor.

Of the three contractors injured, two of them are considered serious injuries with symptoms of concussions, severe cuts and broken bones. The third contractor also went to the hospital to receive treatment for minor bruises and cuts.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.