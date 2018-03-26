NOPD: One dead, one injured in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to the scene Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Acadiana Place and Willowbrook Drive.more>>
While speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, LSU President F. King Alexander said some of the state's smartest students are being recruited by out of state universities that have greater financial certainty and more scholarship dollars to offer.more>>
The #deletefacebook is spreading across the internet, and users are looking into how much of their information the social media giant stored and possibly transferred to other companies.more>>
A house collapse in Central City has left four people injured. New Orleans firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Monday at 4:26 p.m.more>>
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE)—A bill allowing students to wear “bullet-proof” back-packs on campus advanced to the full state senate Monday. But another piece of legislation that would let retired teachers and some others enter into agreements with school principals to provide security was shelved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. A number of bills dealing with school safety were filed for the regular legislative session. Some would let teachers bear arms. House ...more>>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.more>>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.more>>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.more>>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.more>>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
