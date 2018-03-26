NOPD: One dead, one injured in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to the scene Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Acadiana Place and Willowbrook Drive.

According to police, both victims were transported to a local hospital where one was later pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

