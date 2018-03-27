Sean Payton talks new ownership, free agency and draft during NFL owners meeting

The New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke for about an hour at the coaches breakfast during the annual NFL Owners meeting Tuesday.

The meeting is being held in Orlando, Florida.

Sean Payton sat down with reporters for an hour at NFL owners meetings without Tom Benson. He touched on working with the man that hired him and how important it is to get back to business while also remembering his impact.

“There are a number of things this time of year. We get ready for the draft, and our off-season program that we'll be ready to do. I thought this past week our city, our fans and the Tom Benson fans were fantastic," said Payton. "The whole process last week, the viewing, the funeral service Friday. You know, he really would have been proud and just would have enjoyed seeing the amount of support he received."

Payton said the team went into free agency not wanting to go over a certain financial number with some prospects. He also said getting an edge rusher and tight end is a 'must' from the draft.

When it came to whether or not they will begin training a new quarterback, Payton said they will focus on “the now” with Drew Brees. He said he won’t guess how long Brees has left with The Saints.

He also was very complimentary of The Saints new owner Gayle Benson.

Monday was Gayle's first public outing since the death of her husband, former Saints owner Tom Benson.

Gayle walked into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Monday morning, along with some of her most-trusted lieutenants, Team President Dennis Lauscha, Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

She says that the last few days have not been easy, but despite grieving, she is confident she can fulfill her husbands wishes and lead the organization. "He would've wanted me to be at these meetings as difficult as it's been because we just buried him on Friday but I'm comforted to know that he's happy and wants us to move on," said Benson. "He wouldn't have wanted us to stay home. It was very busy. It was very difficult but it's easy to keep my mind off what happened last week and I'm trying to move forward as he would have wanted me to."

Gayle is one of four female owners in the NFL. .

