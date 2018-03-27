Overturned tractor trailer causing delays on I-10 East coming fr - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Overturned tractor trailer causing delays on I-10 East coming from Laplace

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) -

There are delays on I-10 East at Belle Terre after a tractor trailer accident Tuesday morning. 

Coming in from Laplace, an overturned tractor trailer on I-10 East is blocking the right lane. 

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 East at LA 3188 near Belle Terre Boulevard.

Congestion is approaching three miles in length.

