Central City woman reported missing found

A Central City woman who was reported missing has been found.

NOPD said Stilicia Harris was located on Tuesday.

New Orleans police believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Harris, 24, was reported missing on the evening of Thursday Mar 15, as she was leaving a home in the 1500 block of South Robertson Street.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-382-2648, the NOPD Homicide Office at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

