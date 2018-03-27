Chef John Folse: Southern fried chicken

Today southern fried chicken can be conveniently purchased at stores dotting every street corner of your neighborhood. However, you may wish to make an “event” of deep-frying chicken at home with the family using this recipe. Somehow doing it yourself makes it a little more special. As an added note, the best chickens for frying purposes are 28 day old fryers. Ask for this at your local market or look for the fryer label on the bird.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Seasoning Chicken:

1 chicken fryer, cut into 8 pieces

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1½ tsps cayenne pepper

1½ tbsps granulated garlic

1½ tbsps granulated onion

Method for Seasoning Chicken:

In a stainless steel or ceramic bowl, combine all seasonings for chicken and blend well. Rinse chicken pieces well under cold running water then place in seasoning mixture, turning to coat evenly. Cover with clear wrap and place in refrigerator 18–24 hours.

Ingredients for Frying Chicken:

1 gallon vegetable oil for deep-frying

4 eggs

¼ cup milk

4 cups flour

2 tsps sugar

2 tsps salt

2 tsps black pepper

2 tsps granulated garlic

2 tsps granulated onion

chopped fresh parsley (optional)

minced garlic (optional)

Method for Frying Chicken:

In a large Dutch oven or home-style deep-fryer such as a FryDaddy®, heat vegetable oil to 330°F according to manufacturer’s directions. In a large bowl, add eggs and milk, whisking to combine. Set egg wash aside. In a 10” X 12” aluminum pan, combine flour, sugar, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and granulated onion, blending thoroughly. Dip chicken in egg wash, a few pieces at a time, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. Working in batches, dip chicken in seasoned flour, coating well and shaking excess flour back into the pan. Return breaded pieces, a few at a time, back into egg wash then repeat into the seasoned flour mixture, turning to coat well. Place chicken, a few pieces at a time, into hot oil and cook until golden brown, 18–20 minutes. Do not overcrowd. Internal temperature of cooked chicken pieces should reach 170°F–175°F. Remove chicken and drain on paper towels. Allow to rest 5–7 minutes prior to serving. Continue until all pieces are done. You may wish to sprinkle fried chicken with a small amount of fresh chopped parsley and minced garlic for extra flavor.