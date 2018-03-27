Chef John Folse: Southern fried chicken

Today southern fried chicken can be conveniently purchased at stores dotting every street corner of your neighborhood. However, you may wish to make an “event” of deep-frying chicken at home with the family using this recipe. Somehow doing it yourself makes it a little more special. As an added note, the best chickens for frying purposes are 28 day old fryers. Ask for this at your local market or look for the fryer label on the bird.more>>
A Central City woman who was reported missing has been found.more>>
The New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will be speaking at the coaches breakfast during the annual NFL Owners meeting.more>>
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation is warning residents of the presence of harmful algae blooms found in Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in the city.more>>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.more>>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.more>>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.more>>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.more>>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.more>>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.more>>
