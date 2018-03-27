Support dog lost while owners were vacationing in New Orleans found safe

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The 34th annual festival will take place at the Fairgrounds over the course of two weekends starting April 27.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man missing from Baton Rouge. Eddie Lee, 52, stands 5'11" and weighs around 165 lbs.more>>
Chomp! A North Shore family gets help with their gender reveal from a little Louisiana culture. Actually, it’s a big alligator.more>>
A dog that was lost when it's owners were visiting the city on vacation from Texas has been found.more>>
Today southern fried chicken can be conveniently purchased at stores dotting every street corner of your neighborhood. However, you may wish to make an “event” of deep-frying chicken at home with the family using this recipe. Somehow doing it yourself makes it a little more special. As an added note, the best chickens for frying purposes are 28 day old fryers. Ask for this at your local market or look for the fryer label on the bird.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.more>>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.more>>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.more>>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.more>>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.more>>
