Support dog lost while owners were vacationing in New Orleans fo - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Support dog lost while owners were vacationing in New Orleans found safe

Written by: Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Lauren Springbob Facebook Source: Lauren Springbob Facebook
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A Texas couple is breathing a sign of relief after their dog who went missing for four months in New Orleans was found. 

Lauren Springbob and Jordan Lucas were visiting friends in January when they lost their support animal Rex. 

Rex, who is naturally skiddish, could not be left alone or with their friend's animal during the vacation due to his past with abuse. 

They looked up a pet sitter online. She said the one they found had good reviews, and decided to leave him at their center while they hung out with their friends in the city. 

While the pet sitter was walking Rex, he backed out of his collar and ran down Claiborne without being seen for months. 

Springbob posted on Facebook Thursday that he had been found just when they had lost hope. 

"IT IS HIM!!! We are in absolute shock. He was rushed straight to the vet by Laura Grannen and Jonna Ellis and microchip confirmed it was our baby! Rex is coming home after almost 4 months of being missing. Words cannot even express my gratitude to all of you on this page who love Rex like he was your own."

In the post, Springbob said a tip they received help lead them to Rex. 

"A special shout out to Meagan Simpson who followed up on this lead when we didn't have any hope left and for sending us those pictures so we could get more people mobilized to the area."

Springbob said that Rex will remain with a vet for free until she and Lucas can come back to the city to pick him up. 

"The people of New Orleans are the kindest, and most generous people I have ever encountered in my life and Jordan Lucas and I will never forget this for as long as we live." 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    more>>

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    more>>

  • breaking

    No charges to be filed against BRPD officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

    No charges to be filed against BRPD officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:35:54 GMT

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

    more>>

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

    more>>

  • Remembering murdered teen, 16-year-old Joanna Rogers

    Remembering murdered teen, 16-year-old Joanna Rogers

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:49:28 GMT
    Remembering Joanna RogersRemembering Joanna Rogers
    Remembering Joanna RogersRemembering Joanna Rogers

    On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.  

    more>>

    On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.  

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly