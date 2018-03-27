VIDEO: Alligator happy to help humans reveal baby's gender - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

VIDEO: Alligator happy to help humans reveal baby's gender

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Chomp! A North Shore family in south Louisiana gets help with their gender reveal from a little Cajun culture. Actually, it’s a big alligator.

The Kliebert family is having a baby boy. The mother-to-be said a watermelon was filled with blue food coloring. Then the grandfather had the task of getting the alligator to eat the melon, without injury.

The family incorporated the gator because they own an alligator farm in Hammond.

No word on if the alligator was used to make boudin or fried gator tail poboys. (Let the poorboy | poboy debate begin!)

