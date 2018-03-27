Jay Roth adds Rummel Athletic Director to duties

For the first time in 25 years, Rummel has a new athletic director but it is a familiar name in football coach Jay Roth, who will replace longstanding AD Phil Greco.more>>
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.more>>
The New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will be speaking at the coaches breakfast during the annual NFL Owners meeting.more>>
Less than a week after the funeral for her husband Tom, Gayle Benson begins her first major event as the new Owner of the New Orleans Saints, Monday morning, at the annual NFL Owners Meeting.more>>
LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 26more>>
