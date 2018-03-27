Jay Roth adds Rummel Athletic Director to duties

For the first time in 25 years, Rummel has a new athletic director but it is a familiar name in football coach Jay Roth, who will replace longstanding AD Phil Greco.

Roth will continue as head football coach, a position he has held for 23 years. He is four years removed from back-to-back state championships and has won 12 Catholic League titles during his tenure.

Greco will complete the school year before handing over the reigns. “I am pleased that Jay Roth will be taking over the program," said Greco. "His dedication to our kids and to his football program can now be expanded to cover all our Raider athletes and teams. Our Raider athletic program is in great hands with Jay Roth.”

