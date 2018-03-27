New Orleans police search for missing Baton Rouge man

New Orleans police are searching for a man missing from Baton Rouge.

Eddie Lee, 52, stands 5'11" and weighs around 165 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes. Lee, who resides in Baton Rouge, was last heard from on March 2, by his mother, who would normally talk with him daily.

She told police she called his phone, but the number is disconnected. She was not sure of any existing medical conditions.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

